Mavericks League Announces 2022 Schedule

The Mavericks League second season will open at Volcanoes Stadium on Thursday, May 12, 2022, when the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes hosts the Portland Mavericks. The Campesinos de Salem-Keizer will begin defense of their 2021 Championship the following evening against the Salem Senators.

Each team will again play a slate of 48 games with the regular season concluding on Sunday, August 28th followed by the playoffs and Championship game the following weekend. Highlights of the schedule include a game on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30th when the Senators hosts the Campesinos and the annual 4th of July game when the Mavericks hosts the Volcanoes.

There will be a total of 7 businessperson day games during the season all played on Friday's: May 20, June 17, July 1, July 15, July 29, August 5 and August 19. Game times for these games will all be at 1:00pm. The highly acclaimed Cancer Awareness Weekend, sponsored by Dr. Bud Pierce at Oregon Oncology Specialists, will return and celebrate it 20th Anniversary June 24, 25, & 26. A full slate of 2022 promotions are being planned and will be released in the coming months. The entire schedule can be viewed on the at www.mavsleague.com, and ticket packages can be purchased online at www.mavsleague.com/shop (scroll down to tickets)

Special Christmas Ticket Package Offered

Purchase Ten (10) "Any Time" Lower Box tickets for $100 (save $60 - value $160) and receive a limited edition Edgar Martinez Hall of Fame Bobblehead for FREE!

"Any Time" tickets - can be used for any game(s) during the 2022 season. You choose what game(s) and how many to use each time.

Lower Box tickets are the best seats below the concourse nearest to the field! Order at: https://mavericksindependentleague.com/shop/ (scroll down to tickets) or call 503-390-2225 or email mavericksleague2021@gmail.com.

