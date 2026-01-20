MASL Under Review Fan Vote - Week 8

Published on January 20, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) YouTube Video







Check out this controversial play in Baltimore from this past weekend. Let us know what you think the call should have been and watch this week's Under Review to see what they think of this play

https://www.maslsoccer.com/under-review-fan-vote







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.