MASL Ten for Ten - Matt Besler (Sporting KC & USMNT)

Published on March 25, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) YouTube Video







On this week's edition of MASL Ten For Ten, Erik Bergrud sits down with Sporting Kansas City and United States Men's National Team alumni Matt Besler to talk about his career and the influence the KC Attack had on him as a child growing up in soccer







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 25, 2026

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