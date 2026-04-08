MASL Major Arena Soccer League

MASL Ten for Ten - Bob Ley (ESPN)

Published on April 8, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) YouTube Video


On this week's Ten For Ten, Erik Bergrud sits down with ESPN legend Bob Ley, who drove the coverage of the MISL on ESPN from 1985 to 1989, and would go on to cover 10 Men's and Women's FIFA World Cups!

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Major Arena Soccer League Stories from April 8, 2026


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