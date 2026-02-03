MASL Midseason Awards Breakdown: Sockers vs Stars Rivalry?: MASL Monday

Published on February 2, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

On this week's episode of MASL Monday, Joseph Reina stopped by to join Alex and Phil as we handed out our midseason awards. Were the trio correct in their preseason predictions? Who do they have now, and what was the only unanimous decision the group made? Plus, the Empire Strykers had a pair of road games this weekend, with Milwaukee heading to Utica. Are the Tacoma Stars and San Diego Sockers the best rivalry this season?







