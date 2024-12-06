MASL in 5 - December 6th, 2024

December 6, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) YouTube Video







Alex Bastyovanszky is BACK to break down what we saw in Week 1 and the things to watch for in Week 2 in just FIVE minutes with this week's edition of MASL in 5

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.