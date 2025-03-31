March 31 Transactions Update

March 31, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







After an exciting weekend of games, we are heading into another packed week! Get ready for a loaded slate of action and see who your favorite team signed as they load up for the season. Here is the March 31, 2025 Arena Football One Transactions Update.

The following players have signed with their respective teams for the 2025 AF1 season.

Antonio Simley Washington DL

The following players have been placed on long-term injured reserve.

Adam Kruse Washington QB

The following players have been released by their respective Arena Football One teams.

Deshan Salgado Jr. Washington WR

