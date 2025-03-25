March 25 Transactions Update

We had a busy day of transactions to update all Arena Football fans on! See who your favorite team signed in our March 25, 2025 Arena Football One Transactions Update.

The following players have signed with their respective teams for the 2025 Arena Football One season.

Derrick Ziegler Nashville OL

Lance Evans Nashville WR

Antwane Grant Nashville WR/DB

Jadarius Byrd Washington DB

Jeremy Martin Salina OL

Tavis Malakius Salina OL

The following players have been activated from short-term injured reserve by their respective AF1 teams.

Devontae Drayton Salina OL

The following players have been placed on short-term injured reserve by their respective AF1 teams.

Luis Gonzalez Salina RB

Jordan Harris Salina DL

The following players have been released by their respective AF1 teams and will be free agents once they clear waivers.

Dallas Dixon Salina WR

Kenyatta Kendrick Salina DL

Somadina Okezie-Okeke Salina OL

Brandon Thorpe Salina OL

Ja'Vontae Johnson Corpus Christi QB

The following players have been placed on the refused to report list. Their rights are retained by their respective AF1 teams.

Sha'haun Williams Billings DL

The following players have been placed on indefinite league suspension.

Andre Sale Billings QB

Alexis Rosario Billings WR

