March 15 Transactions Update

We have a big weekend of games and a slate of transactions to update fans on. Here is the Arena Football One Transactions Update for March 15, 2025.

The following players have signed with their respective AF1 teams for the 2025 Arena Football season.

Richard Anderson II Oregon WR

Reggie Howard Corpus Christi OL

Jakobi Smith Corpus Christi OL

Bailey Giffen Billings K

Tyler Cassell Salina OL

The following players have been released by their respective AF1 teams and will be free to sign with any organization once they clear waivers.

Tavis Malakius SW Kansas DL

Vance Taylor Corpus Christi OL

The following players have been placed on short-term injured reserve.

Kyle Jarvis Salina ATH

The following players have been placed on the other league exempt list, their rights are retained by their respective AF1 teams.

Kory Curtis Nashville QB

The following players have been designated for recallable reassignment.

Jake Dunniway Nashville QB

