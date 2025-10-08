Major League Volleyball, Onrise Continue Partnership

Published on October 8, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV) News Release







Major League Volleyball (MLV), the premier professional volleyball league in the United States, is proud to continue to lead the way in athlete support by renewing its partnership with Onrise, the leading provider of athlete mental health care. Each athlete, coach and trainer on all eight MLV teams will have access to Onrise's services at no cost before, during and well after the upcoming season that begins in January.

"Major League Volleyball believes in a full commitment to our greatest asset - our players," said David Getsoff, MLV Director of Player Health and Wellness. "It is important for us to provide support to our athletes both on and off the court, and with World Mental Health Day on Friday, it was a perfect time to announce the renewal of our partnership with Onrise."

Onrise's unique model offers flexible 1-on-1 telehealth support tailored to MLV athletes' unique needs and schedules. Services include licensed psychiatry and therapy as well as athlete-specific peer support from retired athletes who are trained and Mental Health First Aid Certified. This ensures that all athletes can be matched with providers with professional and lived expertise to help with their specific needs.

Athletes can book a 1:1 session within 48 hours, and support is available in 300+ languages. The partnership also includes crisis care, nutrition counseling and sports performance. It's part of holistic support for MLV athletes along with comprehensive medical, dental, vision and wellness programs.

"We are honored that MLV continues to trust Onrise to take care of their athletes," said Kimberly Quigley, MD, FABPN, Chief Executive Officer and Founder at Onrise. "They're heroes and role models to so many, and we're on a mission to make sure all athletes like them have access to the support they need and deserve."







Major League Volleyball Stories from October 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.