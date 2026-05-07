Major League Rugby, RECOVER 180 Announce Partnership

Published on May 7, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







DALLAS - Major League Rugby (MLR), North America's highest rugby competition, and RECOVER 180, the premium organic hydration beverage brand trusted by athletes and active consumers nationwide, announced today a partnership that will make the Los Angeles-based company the league's Official Hydration Partner for the 2026 season.

The partnership will bring RECOVER 180 to MLR sidelines, providing players with a USDA organic ready-to-drink beverage to stay hydrated during the match. RECOVER 180 will also host on-site sampling opportunities of its flavor lineup with fans and work with the community and youth programs of MLR teams.

"Hydration is a key factor in the optimal performance of an athlete, and our league is committed to providing the best products and partners for our teams and athletes," said Lucas Reid, Chief Revenue Officer at MLR. "RECOVER 180's approach to clean, balanced nutrition made it a natural partner for our league as we continue to find new ways to support our athletes' wellness and find partners who align with our vision and values."

Launched in 2024, RECOVER 180's formula blends USDA-certified organic coconut water, balanced electrolytes, and essential vitamins, with no added sugars, artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives, supporting hydration without compromise. With just 20 calories per bottle, the high-performance sports drink is designed to help anyone who moves recover as intentionally as they train, from run club regulars to weekend hikers. Trusted by professional athletes, it delivers a healthier, modern approach to those who take performance and recovery seriously.

"Today's athletes want more from their hydration, with products that perform at the highest level, support recovery and actually taste great," said Lance Collins, Founder and CEO of RECOVER 180. "RECOVER 180 has already become a trusted choice for professional athletes across the MLB, NFL, and NBA, so partnering with Major League Rugby was a natural next step as the league continues to grow its presence and elevate the sport across North America. We're proud to support these world-class athletes with clean, great-tasting hydration built for performance and recovery."

For more information on RECOVER 180, visit www.drinkrecover.com or follow @drinkrecover on Instagram and TikTok.

For more information on MLR partnerships, visit majorleague.rugby/partnership.







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