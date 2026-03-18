Major League Rugby Readies for Launch of Sunday Night Rugby

Published on March 18, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







DALLAS - Major League Rugby, the premier professional rugby league in North America, is proud to announce its full lineup of Sunday Night Rugby broadcast talent for the 2026 season.

The fan-focused show - the first of its kind in the U.S. - will give viewing audiences a closer connection to the action on the pitch, sharing detailed analysis, storytelling and content from some of American rugby's most influential voices. 2026 Sunday Night Rugby broadcast talent includes:

Will Hooley, In-Studio Host - The former USA Eagle and MLR star will continue his stint in the broadcast booth, where he'll host SNR's pregame and postgame shows. He'll be tabbed for additional live-match duties, including sideline reporter, through the season.

Claudia Bellofatto, In-Studio - Bellofato is an on-air host and analyst whose career journey has taken her across the country covering some of the biggest moments in sports. Currently with CBS Sports, she has built a national presence with appearances on Netflix, MLB Network, MSG Networks, NBC Sports and New England Sports Network. She brings energy and credibility to every broadcast and is known for connecting audiences across a wide range of sports.

Ben Holden, Play-by-Play Commentator - One of professional rugby's most authoritative voices returns to the mic in 2026 after serving as the play-by-play announcer for a number of matches last season, including the 2025 MLR Championship.

Brianna Kim, Analyst / Reporter - The former Old Glory DC staffer, All-American collegiate rugby player and rugby broadcaster will make up the third leg of the SNR broadcast crew. Kim made MLR history in 2023 as part of the league's first all-female broadcast crew.

Additional broadcast talent for the 2026 season includes:

Dallen Stanford

Alex Corbisiero

Christian Dyer

Alycia Washington

Joey Lindstrom

Mike Petri

Marc Stcherbina

"This year's roster of broadcasters represent the best and brightest in our nation's sport, and we're excited to create consistent and high-quality broadcasts with the world's most noticeable sports network in ESPN," said Lucas Reid, Chief Revenue Officer at Major League Rugby. "Sunday Night Rugby has long been a collective goal for us at MLR, a chance to deliver high-quality, informative and engaging programming that elevates our games and continues to raise our broadcast standards."

Sunday Night Rugby will combine in-studio analysis with an elevated production value to provide a top-tier experience for die-hard and casual fans alike. Streaming on ESPN+, the broadcast will feature a pregame show to set up the night's match before sending the show to the in-stadium broadcast crew. After the conclusion of the match, a postgame studio show will recap all of the action from the night and weekend.

Sunday Night Rugby will position MLR alongside other major U.S. sport properties as consistent appointment viewing, and a select number of Sunday Night Rugby broadcasts will be aired on ESPN2. Rugby fans will have nine opportunities in the regular season to view Sunday Night Rugby broadcasts - including a Sunday Showcase spotlighting two matches on April 19 - in addition to both rounds of the postseason. The full schedule includes:

California Legion at Chicago Hounds - April 12, 9 p.m. ET

Chicago Hounds vs. New England Free Jacks (Geodis Park; Nashville, Tn.) - April 19, 4 p.m. ET

Seattle Seawolves at California Legion - April 19, 8 p.m. ET

California Legion at Old Glory DC - April 26, 7 p.m. ET

Old Glory DC at Chicago Hounds - May 3, 8 p.m. ET

Anthem Rugby Carolina at Chicago Hounds - May 10, 8 p.m. ET

New England Free Jacks at Old Glory DC - May 17, 7 p.m. ET

Old Glory DC at California Legion - May 24, 8 p.m. ET

New England Free Jacks at Seattle Seawolves - May 31, 8 p.m. ET

California Legion at Seattle Seawolves - June 7, 9 p.m. ET

MLR Playoffs Semifinal Match (Teams TBD) - June 14, time TBD

MLR Championship (Teams TBD) - June 21, time TBD

In addition, all MLR matches, including Sunday Night Rugby matches, will be streamed live on ESPN+.

MLR partner OS Studios will spearhead broadcast efforts for the 2026 season, including Sunday Night Rugby. Earlier in the month, the two entities announced a multi-year partnership set to redefine the North American sports landscape and disrupt traditional sports models. Through the partnership, OS Studios became the league's primary engine for broadcast production, social media content, and holistic fan engagement strategy.

The introduction of Sunday Night Rugby represents the league's ongoing efforts to shape the future of the sport in the US and North America, with an ultimate goal of becoming sports' most accessible, community-driven league by 2035. It also provides a new avenue to advance rugby storytelling ahead of the 2031 and 2033 Rugby World Cups, which will take place in the US including many MLR markets.







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Major League Rugby Readies for Launch of Sunday Night Rugby - MLR

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