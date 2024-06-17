Major League Rugby Championship Tickets On-Sale

SAN DIEGO - Major League Rugby and the San Diego Legion announce that tickets to this year's MLR Championship Match will go on sale Tuesday, June 18 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. The culmination of the eight-team MLR Playoffs presented by SportsBreak.com, the league's annual title match is slated for Aug. 4, 2024, at 4 p.m ET/1 p.m. PT on FOX.

The 2024 MLR Championship, hosted in San Diego, will feature the top teams from the East and West conferences after an intense 18-week regular season. The Quest for the Shield culminates in a single elimination tournament starting on July 20, leading to the ultimate showdown for the coveted MLR Shield.

"The MLR Championship marks the pinnacle of competition for our season, and I'm excited to welcome our fans to San Diego for what promises to be an unforgettable weekend," said Nic Benson, CEO of MLR. "This season has been full of the most competitive, exciting rugby our league has ever seen, and I'm ready to get the Playoffs going!"

Last year, the New England Free Jacks captured their first league title with a win over the San Diego Legion by a score of 25-24 in an adrenaline-charged MLR Championship held in Chicago. It was the first-ever neutral site final for the MLR Championship, setting the stage for the continued growth of rugby in the U.S. headed into this year's title match in San Diego.

Tickets for the MLR Championship at SnapDragon Stadium are on sale tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET. Secure your seats today to be part of this historic event. Fans can visit https://sdlegion.com/tickets to purchase tickets.

