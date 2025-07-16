Major League Rugby Announces 2025 First and Second All-MLR Teams, and Honorable Mention

July 16, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







DALLAS - Today, Major League Rugby (MLR) officially announced its All-MLR team selections for the 2025 season. Additional end-of-season awards, including Player of the Year, Forward and Back of the Year, Rookie of the Year, and Coach of the Year, are to be announced by MLR this next Monday.

The top 45 players throughout the season were selected to make up the first, second, and honorable mention All-MLR teams. The selections were voted on by a group made up of MLR media, referees, and stats specialists.

Position First Team Second Team Honorable Mention

1 Jack Iscaro (DC) Cameron Orr (SEA) Ezekiel Lindemuth (HOU)

2 Liam Coltman (UT) Dylan Fawsitt (CHI) Andrew Quattrin (NE)

3 Pono Davis (HOU) Tonga Kofe (UT) Darcy Breen (SD)

4 Frank Lochore (UT) James Scott (CHI) Justin Basson (HOU)

5 Nathan den Hoedt (HOU) Jason Damm (LA) Jed Holloway (SD)

6 Manuel Ardao (MIA) Johan Momsen (HOU) Jed Melvin (NE)

7 Bradley Wilkin (SD) Maclean Jones (CHI) Joe Johnston (NE)

8 Wian Conradie (NE) Lucas Rumball (CHI) Jonah Mau'u (NOLA)

9 Gonzalo Bertranou (LA) Zion Going (UT) Connor Buckley (DC)

10 Chris Hilsenbeck (CHI) Joel Hodgson (UT) Christian Leali'ifano (LA)

11 Paula Balekana (NE) Axel Muller (DC) Andrew Coe (LA)

12 Billy Meakes (LA) Ollie Devoto (CHI) D'Angelo Leuila (UT)

13 Divan Rossouw (SEA) Tautalatasi Tasi (HOU) Bryce Campbell (CHI)

14 Joe Mano (UT) Noah Brown (CHI) Rufus McLean (HOU)

15 Jordan Trainor (UT) Duncan Matthews (SEA) Brock Webster (NE)







Major League Rugby Stories from July 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.