Major League Rugby and Vitacost Form Strategic Partnership

February 19, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







DALLAS - Major League Rugby, the premier professional rugby league in North America, is proud to announce a two-year partnership with Vitacost.com, a leading vitamin, supplement and wellness e-commerce marketplace, designating Vitacost as the Official Online Health Retailer of Major League Rugby.

Vitacost will also become a premier partner of MLR Wellness, the league's initiative to promote physical, mental and nutritional wellness for its fans, players and stakeholders. Additionally, Vitacost will provide MLR teams with easy access to NSF Certified for Sport® and Informed Sport® supplements through their Sport Certified online experience.

"The wellness of our players and teams is critical to our league, and we strive to find new and groundbreaking ways to promote holistic health throughout," said Lucas Reid, Chief Revenue Officer of MLR. "Vitacost advances a mission to outfit individuals across the country with natural, organic and eco-friendly products, and we are thrilled to extend those offerings to our teams, who can use these new resources to enhance the health and wellness of their players."

Based in Boca Raton, Fla., Vitacost has spent more than 30 years supplying individuals with affordable access to vitamins, nutritional supplements, organic foods, clean beauty products and more wellness essentials. Their specialty diet offerings, free educational resources and focus on eco-friendly brands are just a few ways the company's values closely align with ongoing MLR efforts.

"MLR's dedication to their players' health aligns perfectly with Vitacost's mission to make clean, affordable supplements easily accessible to all athletes," said Guy Burgstahler, President of Vitacost.com "Our Sport Certified marketplace makes it easy for MLR players - and all athletes - to access rigorously tested supplements with the trusted NSF Certified for Sport® or Informed Sport® certifications."

In addition, Vitacost will create on-site activations in MLR team markets through the season as part of the partnership.

To learn more about MLR Wellness, visit majorleague.rugby/mlr-wellness/.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from February 19, 2025

Major League Rugby and Vitacost Form Strategic Partnership - MLR

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.