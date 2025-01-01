Major League Rugby 2024 Year in Review

Major League Rugby, USA Rugby, and World Rugby announced the formation of Anthem Rugby Carolina, an MLR franchise based in Charlotte, N.C. The expansion team represents a significant investment in the growth and development of the sport in the U.S., as the nation prepares to host the Men's Rugby World Cup in 2031 and Women's Rugby World Cup in 2033.

Building upon the vibrant rugby culture and existing USA Rugby infrastructure, Anthem RC plays a distinct role in enhancing the development pipeline of both American players and USA Eagles. Inspired by the U.S. national anthem, the Anthem RC brand features distinct connections to the Charlotte community by drawing from its rich military heritage and incorporating a recognizable color palette that draws from the smoky tones of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

On March 2nd, NOLA Gold and Old Glory DC kicked off MLR's Opening Weekend with a bang. The Gold overcame a halftime deficit and pitched a second-half shutout to best the visitors, 18-6, marking the first victory of the 2024 season.

Four opening week matches were decided by one score or less, including the Houston SaberCats' 22-15 victory over the Utah Warriors in the league's first nationally-televised broadcast of the season. Twenty-two players scored tries in the Opening Weekend, including Dewald Kotze and Reece Macdonald, who both scored hat tricks in their season openers.

Rugby LA First Franchise Win - March 24, 2024

On March 24, Rugby LA earned its first win since the franchise relocated from Atlanta, beating the Utah Warriors, 36-32, in a back-and-forth match in California.

Andrew Coe, Jason Damm and Bruce Kaukia-Peterson scored tries for the home side who only trailed for the match's first 13 minutes before controlling the scoreboard for the rest of the contest. RFCLA fed off an energetic crowd at Dignity Health Sports Park, and the team went on to complete a regular season sweep of the Warriors weeks later.

Miami Sharks secure first franchise victory

On March 25, the Miami Sharks beat Anthem RC, 50-21, in Fort Lauderdale, marking the first victory in the Sharks' young franchise history. Shane O'Leary scored the game's first try for the home team, who never looked back in this matchup of teams playing their first MLR seasons in 2024.

Manuel Ardao added two tries for the Sharks, who won all of their nine scrums in the match. Miami's best showing of the season, the Sharks gained a combined 2,062 meters during the match, bringing a new sense of energy to the young squad. Watch the Highlights.

SaberCats clinch first 2024 MLR Playoffs berth

On June 1st, the Houston SaberCats were the first team to clinch a berth in the 2024 MLR Playoffs, punctuating the team's most successful regular season in franchise history. The SaberCats secured the berth with a 21-7 Week 14 victory against the NOLA Gold at the Shrine at Airline, holding the home team scoreless after halftime.

The SaberCats had strung together six straight wins and built a seven-point lead on the Western Conference table when it earned a playoff spot, holding a league-leading 11-1-0 record at the time. Houston would advance to capture the No. 1 overall seed shortly after, hosting the franchise's first-ever home playoff game in July.

Hounds Host Monday Night Rugby - June 17, 2024

In the league's first ever #MondayNightRugby match, the Chicago Hounds bested the San Diego Legion in front of a primetime broadcast crowd. The match culminated the first #FourOnFox, a quartet of nationally-televised broadcasts that also featured Old Glory-Dallas, Seattle-Houston and Utah-New England tilts.

Chicago found itself battling for playoff position as it hosted San Diego, who also found itself in the midst of a intra-conference battle for playoff berths and seeding. The Hounds made a number of roster changes to snap a four-game losing streak and claim Chicago's first-ever win against the Legion, 22-16.

Utah Breaks regular season attendance record - June 18, 2024

The Utah Warriors changed venues in Week 18, hosting Rugby LA at America First Field where Utah held Warriorsfest and set a franchise attendance record in the process. The festival, which culminated with a night match against their Western Conference foes, included games, live music, fireworks and a successful world record attempt to benefit Primary Children's Hospital.

Los Angeles thwarted the home side's big day, earning a 31-24 victory in front of 10,914 fans. Joe Mano, Michael Manson and Caleb Makene dotted down tries for the home side, who had chances to win in the game's final minutes

League hosts inaugural MLR Rising - July 8, 2024

The future of professional rugby was on full display from July 8-13, as the league held its inaugural MLR Rising at Mary Washington University in Fredericksburg, Virginia. An evolution of the Collegiate Rugby Shield, MLR Rising gave the top young college rugby talent in North America the chance to showcase their skills in front of MLR personnel ahead of the fifth annual MLR College Draft.

The top 50 players invited by the league were immersed in a professional rugby training environment - including practices, workshops and games - to simulate life in the MLR. Weeks later, MLR held the 2024 MLR College Draft where 36 players were selected across the three rounds, including Erich Storti, the No. 1 overall pick selected by Anthem RC. View the 2024 MLR Draft Results.

NOLA Gold host first playoff game in history - July 21, 2024

Six weeks after clinching its first playoff berth in franchise history against the Miami Sharks, the NOLA Gold hosted its first playoff game ever. After a historic 2024 regular season campaign, the Gold finished second in the Eastern Conference, marking its best finish and second-highest table point total in its seven seasons of competition.

Fans filled the Shrine at Airline on Sunday, Aug. 4, as the Gold hosted the Chicago Hounds in the Eastern Conference Semifinal Round. A Jordan Jackson-Hope try was part of NOLA's opening 8-0 run, but the visiting Hounds would ultimately best the Gold. Despite the loss, NOLA put together its most memorable season - and postseason - to date. Watch the highlights.

Seattle Claims Western Conference Champions title - July 28, 2024

A season after falling to the San Diego Legion in the Western Conference Championship, the Seattle Seawolves captured the Western Conference title, besting the Dallas Jackals in a thriller, 28-25. The win sent the Seawolves to the season finale for the fourth time in franchise history, the most of any MLR team.

Joe Taufete'e and JP Smith scored midgame tries for Seattle, but it was Ryan Rees' 79th minute try and subsequent steal in a ruck that secured the title for the Seawolves. Watch the highlights.

San Diego Legion hosts MLR Championship at Snapdragon Stadium - August 4, 2024

Nearly five months after the league announced Snapdragon Stadium as the host of the 2024 MLR Championship, rugby fans, league members and individuals from across the country descended upon San Diego to culminate the 2024 season. During the weekend, fans watched a Monster Energy Freestyle Moto-X show, enjoyed Legion KidZone, explored Local Artist Row and more.

DJ Marshmello performed halftime and postgame sets, mixing his famous hits and others, as a record-setting crowd of 12,085 fans looked on. The championship game's attendance set records for the largest single-game attendance and championship match attendance in MLR history.

New England Free Jacks claim second-straight MLR title - August 4, 2024

The New England Free Jacks claimed their second MLR Championship in as many years, defeating the Seattle Seawolves in San Diego, 20-11. The Free Jacks, fresh off of a Eastern Conference title a week before, avenged their regular-season defeat at the hands of the Seawolves.

Jayson Potroz scored 15 points off 5 penalty kicks, and Le Roux Milan tallied the Free Jacks' only try in front of a record-setting crowd at Snapdragon Stadium. New England held Seattle scoreless for the final 30 minutes, as the Quincy-based squad brought hardware back to Massachusetts.

