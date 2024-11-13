Macron and Major League Rugby Unveil Partnership

Major League Rugby and Macron announced today the launch of a comprehensive partnership that aligns the premier professional U.S. rugby league with one of the world's most well-regarded sports apparel brands.

Through the partnership, Macron will provide world-class apparel support for MLR, including outfitting each team with Match Kits, Training Kits, and Fanwear. Macron is the official apparel partner for the European Professional Club Rugby, the Scottish, Welsh, and Italian National Teams, and recently signed on as the official kit provider of USA Rugby.

