Luis Robert Named SL All-Star Game MVP

June 18, 2019 - Southern League (SL) News Release





BILOXI, MS - Following a performance which featured a pair of extra-base hits, Birmingham Barons outfielder and Chicago White Sox top prospect Luis Robert was named the 2019 Southern League BUSH'S® All-Star Game MVP.

Robert, 21, went 2-for-3 during Tuesday's star-studded event at MGM Park with a double, a triple, a pair of RBIs, and a run scored for the North Division.

The Barons outfielder began the scoring with an RBI double in the top of the first inning and followed that up with an RBI triple in the top of the second frame to give the North Division a 5-0 lead.

MLB Pipeline recently ranked the Havana, Cuba native as the new no. 5 prospect in baseball as well as the Chicago White Sox top prospect in their revised midseason rankings.

They Said It - Luis Robert

...on winning All-Star Game MVP

I'm just happy and excited to be here in my first official All-Star Game here in the US and MiLB. I'm very happy and content that I got the chance to be the MVP.

...on his improvements since joining AA Birmingham

I've always enjoyed being a hard worker. I always try to work hard. I haven't changed too much but the results from last year weren't there because of (nagging) injuries and everything. I've been doing everything I've always done but this year the results are there because I've had a healthy season.

Of Note

- Jackson Generals catcher Daulton Varsho went 2-for-2 with two runs scored, an RBI, a walk, and a stolen base. He is the Arizona Diamondbacks no. 4 prospect according to MLB Pipeline. Mississippi Braves outfielder Drew Waters clubbed an opposite field home run as well.

- Attendance for the 2019 Southern League All-Star Game at MGM Park was 4,209.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.