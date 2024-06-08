LIVE Post Game with Brennan O'Neill

June 8, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

Denver Outlaws YouTube Video







In another live edition of One on Ones, Mike and Paul sit down with Outlaws rookie and overtime hero Brennan O'Neill. The brothers also host 3 Carolina fans as they ask questions on the Olympics, growing the game in non-traditional areas, and their thoughts on homecoming weekends so far.

Intro: (00:00) Olympics Impact (00:56) Growing Non-Traditional Areas (3:56) Homecoming Weekends (7:27) Brennan O'Neill (10:28)

