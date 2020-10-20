Lifeshare Winterfest and Snow Tubing Canceled

OKLAHOMA CITY - The 2020 edition of LifeShare WinterFest at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark has been canceled due to the continually shifting climate surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

"While we are confident in our ability to host a safe and exciting event, there is significant cost involved with preparing the ballpark for LifeShare WinterFest. The uncertainty in the current climate forced us to reconsider holding the event at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this year," OKC Dodgers President/General Manager Michael Byrnes said. "Upon speaking with partners, valued customers, and stakeholders in the event, we made the difficult decision to cancel 2020 LifeShare WinterFest."

"We look forward to bringing back this popular community event in 2021," Byrnes said.

The LifeShare WinterFest event had a popular and successful year in 2019, with the most attendees per session on record. The event features different sized snow slides for all ages, and the ballpark is transformed into a winter wonderland with special holiday lighting and décor.

Although 2020 LifeShare WinterFest is canceled, Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark remains open for events. For more information, please call the OKC Dodgers at (405) 218-1000 or visit okcdodgers.com.

