Lexus PLL Championship Series, Debut of Maybelline Women's Lacrosse League Charts Record Performance

February 28, 2025 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) News Release







LOS ANGELES - The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster recorded growth across viewership, ticket sales, attendance, and revenue at its third annual Lexus Championship Series. The Boston Guard and Boston Cannons made history, with the Guard winning the first WLL title and the Cannons securing back-to-back PLL Lexus Championship Series trophies.

Average game viewership of the Lexus PLL Championship Series on ESPN+ grew 38 percent year-over-year. The semifinal overtime thriller between the Boston Cannons vs. New York Atlas was the most streamed Lexus Championship Series game in PLL history.

"The success of our 2025 Lexus PLL and Maybelline WLL Championship Series was a testament to the passion and dedication of our players and the enthusiasm of our fans," said Paul Rabil, Co-Founder and President of the PLL. "Our continued growth across ESPN platforms, sponsorship, attendance, and content underscores the momentum of professional lacrosse and the Olympic Sixes evolution."

The inaugural Maybelline Women's Lacrosse League Championship was the most streamed women's professional lacrosse game ever on ESPN+ and grew 200 percent in engagement over the 2024 Unleashed All-Star Game.

"This year's Lexus Championship Series showcased the strength of our league-on the field, in the stands, and throughout our business," said Mike Rabil, Co-Founder and CEO of the PLL. "The launch of the WLL with our partners at Maybelline, as well as major support from Whirlpool, Lexus, ONS, and more, is a defining moment for the sport, and our continued growth proves that professional lacrosse is here to stay."

Headlined by Lexus as title sponsor of the Championship Series, sponsorship revenue for the event doubled year-over-year with an expanded portfolio of 30 brand partners. The Maybelline Women's Lacrosse League attracted 13 inaugural partners, including industry leaders Maybelline, Whirlpool, Gatorade, and ONS.

The 2025 Lexus Championship Series also charted strong performance across ticket sales, social media engagement and merchandise sales:

Merchandise

Onsite merchandise revenue +103% YoY, the highest merchandise revenue for any event in PLL history

Ecommerce revenue +163% YoY, the highest Q1 ecommerce sales in PLL history

Ticketing

25% growth in attendance YoY

Social

Engagements +36% YoY

Impressions +13% YoY

PLL App

App & Web Sessions +69% YoY

App & Web Users +33% YoY

The 2025 PLL season will kick off May 30-31 in Albany, NY. To view the full schedule and purchase tickets, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com/schedule.

