Lexus Named Official Automotive Partner of Premier Lacrosse League

May 22, 2025 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) News Release







NEW YORK - The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) today announced a partnership with Lexus, the luxury automotive brand and the league's first automotive partner. Lexus will serve as the entitlement sponsor of the 2025 PLL and WLL All-Star Weekend, as well as the 2025 PLL End of Year Awards.

"Lexus represents the pinnacle of automotive craftsmanship, having a natural alignment with the PLL's commitment to elite athletic performance and artisanship," said Paul Rabil, Co-Founder and President of the Premier Lacrosse League. "This partnership will elevate our platform and offer our fans an experience that matches the dynamism of professional lacrosse."

The comprehensive partnership marks a significant milestone for the league, bringing together two brands committed to excellence, innovation, and performance. Lexus will receive prominent branding rights, including naming privileges for the league's marquee mid-season and year-end celebration events, as well as premium experiences at PLL events.

In addition to Lexus' entitlement of the PLL's Lexus Championship Series, and founding partnership of the WLL, the partnership will activate across multiple touch points. Lexus will also be the presenting partner of Rabil's Places, the ESPN Original Series premiering June 4. In the five-episode series, PLL Co-Founder & President Paul Rabil takes viewers on journeys exploring the sport's heritage and future through conversations with the biggest names in lacrosse, and visits to the cultural hotbeds of the sport.

The comprehensive deal includes strategic broadcast integration across all PLL and WLL platforms, as well as in-stadium branding, game broadcast integration, fan engagement initiatives, and custom content connecting the precision and performance values shared by Lexus vehicles and professional lacrosse athletes. The 2025 Lexus All-Star Weekend will take place over Fourth of July weekend in Kansas City, with the Lexus End of Year Awards to follow in September.

The 2025 PLL Season kicks off May 30 in Albany, NY. To view the 2025 PLL season schedule and purchase tickets, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com/schedule.







Premier Lacrosse League Stories from May 22, 2025

Lexus Named Official Automotive Partner of Premier Lacrosse League - PLL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.