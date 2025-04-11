Late Game Heroics Lift Stallions Over Renegades, 10-9

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Stallions (2-1) used a late scoring drive inside of 30 seconds to defeat the Arlington Renegades (2-1), 10-9 on Friday night inside of Protective Stadium.

"What a game," said Head Coach of the Birmingham Stallions Skip Holtz. "We kept that one exciting until the very end. I am proud of this football team because they continued fighting, competing, and never giving up. I want to send a special thank you to the crowd for staying around all night to get the chance to see an incredible finish. This is a testament to our football team's chemistry, attitude and desire. When we got stopped in the red zone, we thought about kicking a field goal but decided to go for it. We didn't make it, but the defense had our back and made a great stop. They returned the ball to us, and we made it happen on that final drive. I am proud of how our defense competed; Ronnie Perkins did a great job, DeMarquis Gates was huge for us, and the entire unit kept an excellent offense out of the end zone all game. On offense, we did just enough to win and woke up to see a great finish to a great game. I'm proud of our players today, and we haven't lost in Birmingham since 2023, so it's always great to play at home."

Birmingham's final drive covered 76 total yards and lasted 11 plays. Matt Corral found Cade Johnson on a 20-yard touchdown pass to deadlock the contest at nine apiece. The Stallions elected to go for the one-point conversion, and Corral took a designed quarterback run up the middle for the go-ahead score. The Stallion's defense made one last stand in the following possession, as time ran out, and Birmingham had secured the come-from-behind victory.

Corral finished the night 19-of-41 with 255 yards passing, one touchdown and one interception. The Stallions' signal-caller also led the team in rushing, with 24 total yards on four carries. Marlon Williams led the way receiving, with a game-high four receptions for 41 yards. Cade Johnson, Amari Rodgers and Davion Davis had three receptions each, as Johnson hauled in the game's only touchdown on the night.

The defensive effort was led by DeMarquis Gates' nine tackles, seven of which were solo stops. Gates also added one tackle for loss to the team's total of seven. A.J. Thomas and Kyahva Tezino continued their stellar starts to the 2025 season, as the duo combined for 15 tackles on the night. Bradlee Anae, Ronnie Perkins and Marvin Wilson all recorded sacks on Friday.

Notes

The Stallions increased their all-time series record over the Renegades to 2-0.

With the win tonight, Birmingham improves its home winning streak to 10 consecutive.

Birmingham's defense ended the night with seven total tackles for loss, Bradlee Anae's led the way with two TFLs.

The Stallions finished the night with 308 total yards, 255 of which came through the air.

Birmingham's red zone defense was the name of the game, keeping Arlington out of the end zone on all four total trips to the red area.

The Stallions ended the night 2-for-3 on fourth down conversions, including a 12-yard reception by Marlon Williams on 4th and 11 on Birmingham's final drive.

Cade Johnson's game-tying touchdown reception in the fourth quarter was his first of the season.

Kyahva Tezino had a forced fumble on the night that was recovered by Willie Yarbary to stall an Arlington drive.

ATTENDANCE: 10,126

How It Happened

First Quarter

5:40 - ARL | The Renegades took advantage of a Stallions turnover on their opening possession, connecting on a 27-yard field goal that concluded an eight-play, 23-yard drive (3-0, Renegades).

Second Quarter

9:56 - ARL | Arlington extended their lead with a 33-yard field goal that brought a 10-play, 15-yard drive to a close (6-0, Renegades).

0:00 - ARL | Lucas Havrisik connected on his third field goal of the night as time expired in the opening half, the scoring drive consisted of nine plays and covered 65 yards (9-0, Renegades).

Third Quarter

10:09 - BHM | Harrison Mevis drilled a 42-yard field goal on the opening possession of the second half, the drive covered 38 yards and lasted 10 plays (9-3, Renegades).

Fourth Quarter

0:26 - BHM | Matt Corral found Cade Johnson for a 20-yard go-ahead touchdown pass. Corral called his own number on the one-point conversion, taking a designed quarterback draw into the end zone to give the Stallions the lead (10-9, Stallions).

Up Next

The Stallions will hit the road once again next week, as they head to TDECU Stadium to face the Houston Roughnecks.

The contest will be played on Saturday, April 19, at 6 p.m. CT and will be aired live on FOX.

