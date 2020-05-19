Last Week around the Leagues

This past week the American Hockey League canceled the remainder of the 2019-20 regular season and the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions, Kai Sotto, a top prospect from the Philippines, has signed to play in the NBA G League next season, and the National Women's Hockey League announced that the 2020 Isobel Cup Final between the Boston Pride and Minnesota Whitecaps has been canceled due to COVID-19. Highlights from this week are from the American Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, NBA G League, NBL Canada, WNBA, Premier Lacrosse League, National Lacrosse League and Major League Rugby.

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

American Hockey League President and Chief Executive Officer David Andrews announced that the league's Board of Governors has voted to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 AHL regular season and the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis. The League's operational focus has turned toward actively preparing for the 2020-21 season.

National Women's Hockey League

The NWHL announced that the 2020 Isobel Cup Final between the Boston Pride and Minnesota Whitecaps has been canceled due to the COVID-19 health crisis. The game, originally scheduled for March 13, was postponed the previous morning because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The decision to cancel the game was reached collaboratively by the NWHL, the NWHLPA, and the players, coaches and leadership of the Pride and Whitecaps.

Ontario Hockey League

The Ontario Hockey League today announced that forward Shane Wright of the Kingston Frontenacs is the 2019-20 recipient of the Emms Family Award handed out annually to the OHL's Rookie of the Year. Wright joined the League as the first overall pick in the 2019 OHL Priority Selection after he was granted exceptional status by Hockey Canada as a 2004-born player.

Emms Family Award recipient Shane Wright discusses his adjustment to the #OHL and the leadership role he took on in his first season with the Kingston Frontenacs en route to being named the League's Rookie of the Year

North American Hockey League

The North American Hockey League (NAHL) has announced that the NAHL Board of Governors has approved the relocation of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Knights to Danbury, Connecticut for the 2020-21 season. The team will be named the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks and play out of the Danbury Ice Arena, which is also home to the Danbury Colonials of the NA3HL.

The Topeka Pilots of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) are proud to announce, effective immediately, their new name change and rebrand to the Kansas City Scouts.

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim announced that Kai Sotto, a top prospect from the Philippines, has signed to play in the NBA G League next season. Sotto, ranked by ESPN as the No. 4 player in Georgia in the Class of 2020, spent this past season at Atlanta-based sports development organization The Skill Factory.

National Basketball League of Canada

The National Basketball League of Canada is pleased to announce that Alex Campbell of the Island Storm has been named Canadian Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season. A collegiate of the University of Windsor, Campbell has played the last two seasons with the Storm. Campbell led his team in scoring with 20 points per game which ranked him 7th in the league and recorded NBL Canada's very first triple double of the season on December 28th.

The National Basketball League of Canada is pleased to announce for the second consecutive season that Joseph Salerno of the Moncton Magic has been named Coach of the Year for the 2019-20 season. For back-to-back seasons, Coach Salerno led the Moncton Magic to the best record in the regular season. The Magic continued their home court dominance established last year and finished with an impressive 14-1 inside the friendly confines of the Avenir Centre. Salerno earned Coach of the Month honours twice (January 2020, February 2020).

Women's National Basketball Association

Las Vegas Aces General Manager Dan Padover announced that the team has re-signed fourth-year guard Kelsey Plum. The San Antonio Stars made Plum the number one overall pick in the 2017 WNBA Draft, and the former Washington standout rewarded them with an All-Rookie Team performance, averaging 8.5 points, 3.4 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game while making 36.5 percent of her three-pointers. Since the franchise moved to Las Vegas prior to the 2018 season, Plum is averaging 9.0 points, 3.5 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game, while knocking down 39.5 percent of her shots from long distance.

WNBA Draft 2020 No. 2 pick Satou Sabally of the Dallas Wings checked in to discuss the importance of young girls being active and the values the game of basketball teaches them, what she's looking forward to most about playing with the Wings, being one of three Oregon Ducks selected in the first round and more

LACROSSE

Premier Lacrosse League

National Lacrosse League

BASEBALL

OTHER SPORTS

Major League Rugby

National Pro Fastpitch

National Pro Fastpitch league will not take the field in 2020 for what would have been the league's 17th season of competition. The league cited COVID-19 as the sole factor in decision making.

