Kal Tire Expands Partnership to Become Presenting Partner of CEBL's Western Conference

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Wednesday the extension of Kal Tire's national partnership through the 2027 season, which will see the Official Tire Expert of the CEBL expand its rights to become the presenting partner of the league's Western Conference and Western Conference Playoffs.

The expansion of Kal Tire's partnership with the CEBL reinforces one of Canada's largest independent tire retailer's support of Canadian basketball and further ingrains its commitment to the CEBL's five Western Conference teams. As part of this landmark partnership, Kal Tire and its 197 locations in Western Canada will support the upcoming Western Conference Playoffs through an enhanced fan experience and brand campaign.

"Kal Tire is an incredible partner of the CEBL, and we're proud to see their commitment grow with the presenting rights to our Western Conference," said Mike Morreale, Commissioner and Co-Founder of the CEBL. "Their ongoing support strengthens our connection and fuels the passion of basketball fans across Canada, especially those cheering on our Western teams."

"We're thrilled to deepen our partnership with the CEBL as the presenting partner of the Western Conference," said Jamie Shillingford, Kal Tire's Marketing Manager, Stores. "Basketball is growing rapidly across Canada, and this partnership allows us to connect with fans in a meaningful way - especially in the communities where our team members live and work. We're proud to support a league that champions Canadian talent and brings such incredible energy to the court and communities."

Fans can catch the remainder of the CEBL's 2025 regular season and the race for playoff positioning in the Western Conference presented by Kal Tire, live in Canada on TSN, CEBL+, and TSN+, and in the United States on NLSE.

The Western Conference Playoffs presented by Kal Tire begin Thursday, August 14, with the Play-In Game, followed by the Semifinal on Saturday, August 16, where the second-place team will host the Play-In winner. The 2025 CEBL Playoffs will culminate at Championship Weekend (CW25), hosted in Winnipeg from August 22-24.

