JetHawks blanked in series-opener at Lake Elsinore

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - The JetHawks allowed four runs in the fourth inning to break a scoreless tie and were never able to recover in a 10-0 loss to the Lake Elsinore Storm on Thursday night at The Diamond.

Antonio Santos (3-4) hadn't allowed a hit through the first three innings before running into trouble in the fourth. He walked the leadoff batter Jeisson Rosario who promptly scored on a Luis Campusano double. Four of the next five batters all recorded hits to give the Storm (8-7, 43-40) a 4-0 lead.

Santos would pitch into the seventh inning and finished the night allowing the four runs on seven hits over 6.1 innings. He struck out four and walked a season-high three batters.

Lake Elsinore rallied for six runs in the eighth inning against reliever Salvador Justo. Jack Suwinski started the rally with a solo home run. Campusano and Eguy Rosario each added two-run hits.

The JetHawks (9-6, 43-40) were able to get runners on base against Storm starter Reiss Knehr (3-1) but weren't able to cash in. They left 11 runners on base in the game and were shut out for the sixth time this season. It was the fourth time they were blanked by the Storm.

Knehr struck out 10 over six innings. He allowed four hits and walked two batters.

The series continues on Friday night at 7 p.m. Lucas Gilbreath will start for Lancaster opposite left-hander Aaron Leasher.

