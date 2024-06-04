Jerry Kurz Joins Arena Football League as General Counsel and Senior Advisor of Player Operations

G6 Sports Group is proud to announce the appointment of Jerry Kurz as General Counsel and Senior Advisor of Player Operations for the Arena Football League. Kurz will oversee legal compliance, player contract management, regulatory affairs, risk management, and player welfare. His role will ensure adherence to legal standards, negotiating and managing player contracts, maintaining regulatory compliance, mitigating legal risks, as well as supporting player development and well-being. With his extensive expertise, he is poised to elevate the league's operational excellence and uphold the highest standards in professional sports. Kurz will also be tasked with reinstituting the AFL's Hall of Fame and continuing the storied tradition of inducting an annual class.

Kurz boasts a distinguished thirty-plus year career in professional sports, significantly impacting the Arena Football League (AFL). A key pioneer, he played a crucial role in the league's foundation and growth, securing national broadcast contracts, team ownership, corporate partnerships, and international exposure. As the head of International Development, Kurz facilitated international exposure and player development by leading twenty-one international games. As President of the af2, the AFL's developmental league, he helped grow it to twenty-five teams, then led the revitalization of the AFL in 2010, as well as serving as Commissioner.

A member of Gridiron Enterprises, the founders of the AFL, he has experience in various football roles, from player, coach, owner to Commissioner. He is a member of four football Halls of Fame, including being a member of the AFL's Hall of Fame's inaugural class. He holds a Juris Doctor from Northern Illinois University and, with his wife Kathryn Hall, also an attorney, has operated their law firm, Hall & Kurz.

Jerry Kurz's appointment marks a significant milestone for the AFL, ensuring that the league continues to thrive under his seasoned leadership and commitment to excellence.

