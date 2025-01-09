January 9 Transactions Update

January 9, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Coming off an exciting weekend of tryouts, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Mavericks continue to add players to their squad. All of the teams in Arena Football One continue to build strong rosters for the 2025 AF1 season. Here is the January 9th Transactions Update.

Nick Hagman is a newcomer to the Arena game, and looks to push Fred Payton for the starting job in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Kargman can sling the rock with the best of them and should be a strong addition to the Mavericks.

On the other side of the coin, Josh Hollins is a veteran of the fifty-yard game and will be looking to earn playing time with the Corpus Christi Tritons. Hollins has spent time with multiple fifty-yard game teams and should bring a veteran presence to the Tritons in their first year playing arena football.

The following players have signed letters of intent (LOI) with their respective AF1 teams for the 2025 Arean Football season.

David Kates Wilkes-Barre WR

Aaron Brown Wilkes-Barre WR

Eli Thomas Wilkes-Barre LB

Josh Hollins Corpus Christi QB

Nick Hagman Wilkes-Barre QB

Walt Harris Oregon OL/DL

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from January 9, 2025

January 9 Transactions Update - AF1

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.