January 6 Transactions Update

January 6, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







We had a busy weekend with tryouts and more signings as our teams continue to prepare for the 2025 AF1 season. There will continue to be more announcements this week as we are two months away from kicking off our debut season. Here is the January 6th Transactions Update for the 2025 AF1 season.

The following players have signed letters of intent with their respective AF1 teams for the 2025 season.

Dewayne Autry II Salina DB

Kenny Veal Nashville DB

Nashawn Jackson Salina OL

Nick Cade Oregon WR

Tyler Cooperwood Oregon WR/DB

Timothy Simkins Oregon FB/LB

Ethan Skarmas Oregon OL/DL

Zaquis Wright Oregon WR/DB

Matthew Ioane Oregon QB

Darius Doakes Wilkes-Barre DB

The following players have been released from their letters of intent with their respective AF1 teams and are now free to sign with another team.

Jalen Wilson Salina ATH

Bryson Kelly Salina DL

