January 3 Transactions Update

January 3, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







We are another day closer to the start of the 2025 Arena Football One season, and our teams continue to fill out their roster to compete for an Arena Championship this season. All of our teams are scheduling tryouts, and we have our National Combine coming up in February, where we will find the next generation of Arena stars. Here is the AF1 Transaction Update for January 2nd, 2025.

The Southwest Kansas Storm made a splash signing today by bringing in wide receiver Demarius Washington for the 2025 AF1 season. Last year, Washington was a key component of a talented Salina Liberty team. He had nine touchdowns in the regular season and was key in Salina's playoff run with 156 yards and three touchdowns in their two playoff games. Washington brings a veteran presence to the Storm roster and will add another weapon to their offense.

The following players have signed letters of intent with their respective AF1 teams for the 2025 Arena Football season.

Adrian Adams Billings WR

Demarius Washington SW Kansas WR

Zachary Hannibal Nashville DB

