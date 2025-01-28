January 28 Transactions Update

January 28, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







We have a busy few days of signings to update our fans on! The 2025 Arena Football One season is 40 days away and our teams continue to build quality rosters for this season. Here is the January 28, 2025 AF1 Transactions Update.

The following players have signed letters of intent (LOI) with their respective Arena Football teams for the 2025 AF1 season.

Richy Anderson II Washington WR/DB

Jammar Moore Billings WR/DB

Anthony Brantley Williams Jr Billings DL/FB

Makody Roberson Billings DL

Deandre Churchill Oregon ATH

Deshon Williams Washington TE/DE

The following players have been released from their letters of intent (LOI) with their respective Arena Football team and are free to sign elsewhere for the 2025 season.

Charles McCullum Jr Arizona QB

