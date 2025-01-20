January 20 Transactions Update

January 20, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







All of the Arena Football One teams continue to sign players to get ready for the 2025 season. With training camp just a few weeks away, our teams continue to fill out their rosters in advance of the debut AF1 season. Here is the January 20, 2025, Arena Football One Transaction Update.

The following players have signed letters of intent (LOI) with their respective AF1 teams for the 2025 Arena Football season.

Marquis Sampson Oregon WR

Ari Kaleb Werts Salina WR

Aaron Dilworth Salina WR

Malik Honeycutt Orlando ATH

Nick Marshall Albany DB

Robert Cooper SW Kansas OL/DL

The following players have been released by their respective AF1 teams and are free to sign with other organizations.

Josh Stewart Salina WR

Jacorey Sullivan Salina WR

