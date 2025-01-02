January 2 Transactions Update
January 2, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
Happy New Year from all of us at Arena Football One! Our teams have been busy recruiting talent and signing players for the 2025 AF1 season. With more tryouts coming up in the days and weeks ahead, there will be more talented players joining the AF1 family. See who your favorite team signed for the 2025 AF1 season in the January 2nd Transactions Update.
The following players have been signed to letters of intent
Apny Omol Orlando OL
Torrance Williams Corpus Christi OL/DL
DJ Maxwell Jr. Nashville CB
Quindarious Coles Arizona DL
Ali Mourtada Arizona K
Aakiel Greer Arizona WR
Jacques Mabin Albany WR
Edward Price Arizona OL/DL
Drevon Macon Arizona WR
• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...
Arena Football One Stories from January 2, 2025
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.