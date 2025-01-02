January 2 Transactions Update

January 2, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Happy New Year from all of us at Arena Football One! Our teams have been busy recruiting talent and signing players for the 2025 AF1 season. With more tryouts coming up in the days and weeks ahead, there will be more talented players joining the AF1 family. See who your favorite team signed for the 2025 AF1 season in the January 2nd Transactions Update.

The following players have been signed to letters of intent

Apny Omol Orlando OL

Torrance Williams Corpus Christi OL/DL

DJ Maxwell Jr. Nashville CB

Quindarious Coles Arizona DL

Ali Mourtada Arizona K

Aakiel Greer Arizona WR

Jacques Mabin Albany WR

Edward Price Arizona OL/DL

Drevon Macon Arizona WR

