January 16 Transactions Update

More transactions as we get closer to the opening of training camps means another busy day for the Arena Football One Transactions Update for January 16, 2025. Our teams continue to bring in talented players who are ready to be the next Arena Football star. Of course, we still have several tryouts remaining, including our National Combine! See who your favorite Arena Football team signed for the 2025 AF1 season.

The following players have signed Letters of Intent (LOI) with their respective AF1 teams for the 2025 arena football season.

Tywon Buckley Oregon WR/DB

Blake Davis Oregon WR

Josh Higbee Oregon ATH

The following players have been released from the Letters of Intent (LOI) with their respective AF1 teams and are free to sign elsewhere.

Kyree Campbell Arizona DL

Ahmad Butler Arizona DB

Jonah Morris Billings WR

