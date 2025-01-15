January 15 Transactions Update

A busy day of signings for all of our teams means that we have a jam-packed transactions update! We are less than a month away from the AF1 National Showcase, and the rosters are filling up. Our coaches are excited and ready to head to this showcase and find the next generation of arena football stars. Here is the January 15, 2025 Arena Football One Transactions Update.

The following players have signed Letters of Intent (LOI) with their respective AF1 teams for the 2025 arena football season.

Tyler Judson Corpus Christi DB

Xadien Veliz Corpus Christi FB

Edward Scott Jr Arizona QB

Karl Evans Jr Arizona DB

DeAndre Dickinson Jr Arizona WR/DB

Trumaine Smith Arizona LB

Jamyest Williams Arizona RB

Darrius Clark Orlando OL

The following players have been released from the Letters of Intent (LOI) with their respective AF1 teams and are free to sign elsewhere.

Felix King Billings WR/DB

Myron Green Orlando OL

Cooper Callis Orlando QB

