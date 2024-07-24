It's MLR Conference Finals Time!: the Rugby Rundown: MLR Weekly Show

July 24, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR) YouTube Video







Major League Rugby is down to its final 4! The Conference Finals sees Seattle Seawolves hosting Dallas Jackals in the West and New England Free Jacks taking on Chicago Hounds in the East! Will might be in the UK on his brother's wedding duties but that doesn't stop him dialing in for the Rundown with Corbs. The pair take a look at some of the big news, from All Blacks in San Diego to Olympics 7s about to kick off in Paris. There's plenty of reaction to the Conference Semifinals results. An exclusive special sees Corbs host two head-to-heads with the four remaining head coaches, Allen Clarke, Augustin Cavalieri, Scott Mathie & Rob Webber. This is your MLR Playoff presented by Sportsbreaks.com Conference Finals preview special!

