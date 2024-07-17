It's Major League Rugby Playoffs Time!: the Rugby Rundown: MLR Weekly Show

July 17, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)







The waiting is over! MLR Playoffs presented by Sportsbreaks.com are here and so is The Rugby Rundown's first Playoff special episode. Will & Corbs reflect back on the two weeks of internationals whilst also looking ahead to the upcoming Conference semifinals. Newest USA Eagle #573 Conner Mooneyam joins to talk about his outstanding debut against Duhan van der Merwe of Scotland and the upcoming knockout game for Seattle against rivals San Diego. Will & Corbs are also joined by two of the best playmakers in the MLR, Jayson Potroz of the Free Jacks and Jason Robertson of Old Glory ahead of their showdown in the East. There's also full previews and predictions of all the playoff games...there's plenty of disagreement!

