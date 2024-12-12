Intuit Quickbooks and the Professional Women's Hockey League Announce Multi-Year Canadian Partnership

TORONTO, Canada - Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, today announced that it has entered into a multi-year partnership across Canada with the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL), naming Intuit QuickBooks as the league's Official Accounting Software Partner.

The alliance will provide Intuit QuickBooks with an opportunity to connect with Canada's growing and evolving small business population, including women in business. The newly formed PWHL provides a unique platform to drive equal opportunity for women, a demographic that faces unique barriers in business ownership.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Professional Women's Hockey League to support and empower women in the Canadian business community. Through this partnership, we aim to highlight the dedication, leadership, and resilience that women bring to our communities. At Intuit, championing a diverse and inclusive culture is core to our values, and we look forward to working with the PWHL to foster an environment where women can thrive in any industry they are a part of," said Puja Subrun, Director of Marketing at Intuit QuickBooks Canada.

A survey conducted by Intuit QuickBooks found that Canadian women-owned businesses face greater financial strain. Despite this, women business owners are chasing entrepreneurial success and expansion at the same rate as their male counterparts. The opportunity for QuickBooks to partner with the PWHL further supports Intuit QuickBooks' mission to provide equal opportunity for women in entrepreneurship, and showcase the important contribution they make to the Canadian economy.

"Intuit QuickBooks' partnership is a meaningful addition to the PWHL, as their dedication to equality and support for small businesses across Canada aligns with our efforts to empower women in sports," said Chelsea Purcell, PWHL Senior Director of Corporate Partnership. "With QuickBooks' support, we can amplify our efforts to showcase talented women, foster inclusion, and inspire future generations of leaders and entrepreneurs on and off the ice."

Intuit QuickBooks and the PWHL will work together to bring fans and entrepreneurs unique experiences throughout the season, including:

Showcasing the incredible stories of woman-owned small businesses in Canada

Custom content that will appeal to both hockey fans and entrepreneurs

A mix of in-arena and at-home branding through digitally enhanced dasherboards, rink board visibility, video screens and brand advertising spots aired during the game

New exciting opportunities to engage with customers and employees through events and hospitality

Stay tuned throughout the 2024 and 2025 season to see how Intuit QuickBooks will help fans get inspired by entrepreneurship and celebrate the growth and success of women in business.

