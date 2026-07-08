Introducing the First Four - Inspired by Legends

Published on July 8, 2026 under Women's Professional Baseball League (WPBL) News Release







Today, we're incredibly excited to reveal the names of the four teams that will take part in the inaugural season of the Women's Pro Baseball League. These identities stand on the shoulders of giants, with each team name inspired by a visionary woman who blazed her own trail and paved the way for those who followed. We carry the legacies of these women with us as we prepare to take the field and write our own names into the history books.

BOSTON HUNTERS

New England's coastal hunter, the osprey doesn't circle and wait. It picks its target, folds its wings, and hits the water talons first. We move fast and we move first, striking out the competition without hesitation.

The Hunters are inspired by Harriot Hunt who, like the osprey, set her mind on a goal and made it happen. A trailblazing physician, she was one of the first women to practice medicine professionally in the USA, despite being denied admission to Harvard twice because of her gender. Like Harriot, the Hunters are ready to leave their mark on history books.

LOS ANGELES QUEENS

Representing the jewel of the West Coast, we're ready to wear the crown. Inspired by our namesake, Lizzie Murphy - nicknamed the "Queen of the diamond"- the LA Queens are built on the confidence, presence and influence she carried throughout her trailblazing career, qualities that also define Los Angeles.

Lizzie Murphy broke barriers at a time when opportunities for women in pro sports were extremely limited, showing the world how true talent rises to the top. We carry the Queen of the diamond's legacy, channeling her confidence, ambition, and style. It's time to claim the throne.

NEW YORK HEIGHTS

Here to take the game to new heights. Built around the ambition, intensity and relentless standards associated with New York, the Heights demand excellence. Just like our namesake, Dorothy Height, we're ready to rise to the occasion.

One of the most influential leaders of the civil and women's rights movements, Dorothy Height dedicated her life to advancing equality for all. As we take the field, we're inspired by her confidence, leadership, and unwavering commitment to her goals. Just like Dorothy Height, we're ready to rise to the occasion and change the game.

SAN FRANCISCO FIREBELLS

Forged in fire, inspired by the rebellious spirit of Firebelle Lil. San Francisco has burned and rebuilt more than any other American city, but like a phoenix, each time we're knocked down we come back stronger.

As a teenager, Lillie "Firebelle Lil" Hitchcock Coit famously leapt into action to help San Francisco volunteer firefighters battle a blaze on Telegraph Hill. She became an icon for the firefighters, known for rebellious attitude and open defiance of the gender norms of the time. Like Firebelle Lil, we show up and show out, bringing our energy, pride, and ambition with us every time we hit the field.







Women's Professional Baseball League Stories from July 8, 2026

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