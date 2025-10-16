Inside the UFL

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on October 16, 2025 under United Football League (UFL)







Driven by new league co-owner Mike Repole, the United Football League continued a very active offseason, shifting to three new cities, moving to soccer specific venues in others and rebranding some teams.

The league had previously announced its decision to depart from the Memphis, Detroit and San Antonio markets.

The easiest cut may have come in Memphis where the Showboats struggled, averaging just 3,992 fans per game in Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, a venue undergoing extensive renovation.

The Michigan Panthers drew 11,681 fans at their home game games, a 30 percent increase from 2023 season, but Ford Field proved to be an expensive and oversized venue for the UFL.

Venue availability became a stumbling block in San Antonio where the Brahmas attracted 11,105 fans per game. The team played just four games at home in 2025, losing one date due to the heavily-used Alamodome Dome not being available during times which fit the UFL schedule.

"As we look ahead to potential expansion in 2028, we remain hopeful that the right venues will become available in these markets so we can return and once again bring UFL football to these communities," the league stated in a press release.

The UFL replaced those teams with three new ones: the Orlando Storm, Columbus Aviators and the Louisville Kings.

Orlando is no stranger to alternative football, most recently hosting the XFL's Orlando Guardians in 2023, and the Alliance of American Football's Orlando Apollos in 2019. The XFL squad played at Camping World Stadium, while Spectrum Stadium, now called the Acrisure Bounce House, hosted the AAF Apollos.

The Storm will instead play at Inter&Co Stadium, home to Orlando City SC of Major League Soccer as well as the National Women's Soccer League's Orlando Pride.

The Columbus Aviators head to Historic Crew Stadium which housed MLS's Columbus Crew from 1999 until 2021. It has been the current home of MLS NEXT Pro side Columbus Crew 2 since 2022.

The Louisville Kings will host games at Lynn Family Stadium, which hosts Louisville City FC of United Soccer League Championship and the NWSL's Racing Louisville FC.

The head coaches for the three newest teams will be named at a later date.

The UFL announced some additional changes.

The Arlington Renegades reverted to being called the Dallas Renegades and moved their games to the Toyota Center in Frisco, Texas, home of MLS's FC Dallas. The UFL headquarters will still be located in Arlington

The Houston Roughnecks rebranded as the Houston Gamblers, the moniker of the former USFL team, and moved their games to Shell Energy Stadium which hosts MLS's Houston Dynamo FC, the NWSL's Houston Dash and college football.

The league has scrapped the XFL and USFL conference names and instead all eight teams will play in one group. The top four teams will qualify for the playoffs.

Year three of the United Football League season will kick off on Friday, March 27th, 2026.







The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.