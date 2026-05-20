Inside MLR: Huge Wins & Hard Truths Ft. Nate Augspurger & Matt McCarthy

Published on May 20, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) YouTube Video







Major League Rugby's playoff race is heating up and this special episode of Inside MLR has it all. Host Will Hooley is joined by USA Rugby legend Nate Augspurger and Rugby Wrap Up founder Matt McCarthy fresh off Sunday Night Rugby to break down one of the biggest weekends of the MLR season. In this episode: - Old Glory DC's massive win over the New England Free Jacks - How DC have now beaten the reigning champs FOUR straight times - Seattle Seawolves emerging as serious contenders - Chicago Hounds clinching their playoff place in style - MLR Week 8 review + Week 9 predictions Plus so much more: - Nate Augspurger reflects on his American rugby career and relives THAT famous try against the All Blacks - Matt McCarthy discusses the growth of rugby in AmericaWhy "territorial" thinking is hurting USA rugby development - The best uncapped USA players in MLR this season - And a chaotic debate over the ultimate MLR All-Star NBA basketball team Nate also discusses his work developing the next generation of American rugby talent as Director of Rugby at St. John's University Rugby.

If you love Major League Rugby, USA Rugby, the Eagles, rugby analysis and behind-the-scenes stories from the growth of the game in America - this episode is for you. Like, comment and subscribe for weekly MLR coverage, interviews and analysis.

#mlr2026 #MajorLeagueRugby #USARugby #OldGloryDC #FreeJacks #SeattleSeawolves #ChicagoHounds #Rugby #InsideMLR #NateAugspurger







Major League Rugby Stories from May 20, 2026

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