Inside MLR: Episode 8: Mid-Season Breakdown with Christian Dyer

Published on May 5, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) YouTube Video







Major League Rugby 2026 hits the halfway mark-and there's no shortage of drama.

Host Will Hooley is joined in the Inside MLR studio by former USA Eagle and MLR try-scoring legend Christian Dyer to break down all the biggest storylines from Week 6 and beyond.

Fresh off Sunday Night Rugby, the guys react to the unstoppable Chicago Hounds, who remain unbeaten after a dominant 49-31 win over Old Glory DC. Are they the real deal this season?

Meanwhile, the Seattle Seawolves make a huge statement with a 27-11 victory over defending champs New England Free Jacks-who now find themselves struggling near the bottom. Can the Free Jacks turn things around, or is their title defense slipping away?

At the midway point of the Major League Rugby season, Will and Christian tackle the biggest questions: Ã°Å¸"Â¥ Who are the current MVP frontrunners? Ã°Å¸"Â¥ Which teams have the best offense and defense? Ã°Å¸"Â¥ Who's the standout rookie so far? Ã°Å¸"Â¥ Which USA Eagles are dominating the league? Ã°Å¸"Â¥ Who could be the next Eagles call-ups? Ã°Å¸"Â¥ And which teams will make the Top 4?

Beyond the field, Christian Dyer shares what life looks like after retirement, his thoughts on the growth of rugby in America, and why both 7s and 15s are crucial for the sport's future.

They also dive into college rugby, highlighting California Golden Bears rugby going back-to-back as National Champions, and discuss what's needed to keep the pipeline strong.

Plus, Dyer reflects on his journey-from college rugby to USA 7s and becoming a USA Eagles 15s international-and reveals who he believes are the best 7s-to-15s converts in MLR today.

Don't forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more weekly MLR insights, analysis, and behind-the-scenes rugby talk. #MLR2026 #MajorLeagueRugby #RugbyUnion #USAEagles #InsideMLR







Major League Rugby Stories from May 5, 2026

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