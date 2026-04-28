Inside MLR: Episode 7: Who Can Catch the Top Dawgs?

Published on April 28, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) YouTube Video







The Chicago Hounds are on fire and sit alone at the top of the Major League Rugby standings heading into Week 6 as the only unbeaten team in the league! After a crushing win over the Seattle Seawolves, host Will Hooley is joined by analyst Bri Kim and MLR legend Dylan Fawsitt to ask the big question: Who can catch Chicago this season?

We break down all the Week 5 action, including: California Legion impressive road win over Old Glory DC New England Free Jacks finally grabbing their first win of the season over Anthem RC Midseason power rankings & top contenders Standout stars like Brock Webster lighting it up for Chicago

Plus, MLR Co-President joins the show from the road to discuss the state of the league, growth plans, and the future of MLR with Old Glory DC ownership.

We also talk about the exciting 2026 rookie class, the rise of college rugby, and preview the D1A Men's National Championship this weekend as University of California, Berkeley faces United States Naval Academy.







Major League Rugby Stories from April 28, 2026

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