INSIDE LOOK at Denver's Impossible Comeback

June 12, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

Denver Outlaws YouTube Video







Get an all-access look to the Outlaws' thrilling fourth quarter rally and overtime victory. Rookie Brennan O'Neill tallied 9 points while helping his team crawl back from a 7 goal deficit against their Rocky Mountain rivals, the Utah Archers.

