Indochino CEO Drew Green Named Chair of CEBL Board of Governors

November 14, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release







The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Thursday that Drew Green, an award-winning CEO, entrepreneur, and expert in launching and managing innovative high-growth companies, has been appointed as the first-ever Chair of the CEBL Board of Governors. Green has also become a co-owner of the league.

A visionary leader and accomplished entrepreneur, Green's role as Chair will include instituting new formal governance at a Board level, working alongside the team to attract strategic investors, partners and international relationships for the league, and advise the commissioner and team owners on league business matters.

"Being able to attract an experienced and highly accomplished leader like Drew Green is an incredible win for the CEBL and for Canadian basketball," said Mike Morreale, Commissioner & Co-Founder of the Canadian Elite Basketball League. "Drew's business success speaks for itself and his passion for the game mimics all involved in making the CEBL a homegrown and global success. His investment into the league demonstrates his strong belief of our bright future and recognizes the foundation that has been built during our formative years. Personally, I look forward to getting right to work with Drew on the next stage of the CEBL and the growth of our game."

Green currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of INDOCHINO, one of Canada's fastest-growing apparel brands, globally. Between 2014-24, INDOCHINO has secured over $100M in strategic capital commitments from major firms like Madrona Venture Partners, Highland Consumer, Dayang Group, Mitsui & Co. and Postmedia Network, expanding the company to 145 retail locations across Canada and the United States and has served customers in over 50 countries. In addition, he has procured partnerships with hundreds of celebrities and professional athletes for INDOCHINO, along with MLB, NHL, NBA and NFL teams. Drew's family office DREWGREEN INC. has empowered dozens of entrepreneurs and 100's of companies across Canada and the US, in industries ranging from Fintech, Edtech, eCommerce, through to Real Estate. A full business profile and list of Green's accolades can be found HERE and HERE.

"Anyone that has been paying attention knows the CEBL is a rapidly growing and vibrant brand with boundless potential that has made great strides in a very short period of time," said Green. "It is truly a league built by Canadians, for Canadians, and this resonates with my family - the epitome of a basketball family in Canada. We are basketball players, the sport is near and dear to our hearts, and we are fans of the CEBL. The league has been a catapult for the growth of the sport in our country, and I can't wait to help lift basketball in Canada to new heights."

Drew and his wife Andrea Dayco are basketball parents through and through. Their sons Liam (18) and Aidan (16) Dayco-Green are two of the top U19 prospects in Canada, and both represented by Tandem Sports and Entertainment Agency and NBA agent Elias Sbiet. Liam plays NCAA D1 at Florida Atlantic University for NCAA National Championship winner John Jakus, and Aidan is at Montverde Academy playing for legendary coach Kevin Boyle. Canada Basketball invited Aidan to its U17 camp at 15 in 2024, with Liam being invited to its U23 camp in 2025. For many years, the family has awarded annual scholarships to student athletes (basketball) at York University and University of British Columbia.

The CEBL, Canada's largest professional sports league with 10 teams in six provinces, will embark on its seventh season next summer after again posting record growth numbers across the business in 2024. More than 4.2 million fans now follow the CEBL in Canada and internationally, culminating in over 9.6 million social media views this year.

Since 2022, the CEBL has seen an unprecedented 89% increase in league-wide attendance and a 97% increase in overall broadcast viewership. All games are available on CEBL+ powered by BetVictor and TSN+, and in 2024, more than 50 CEBL games were broadcast live nationally on TSN, Canada's Sports Leader, and Game+, with an additional eight games in French on RDS. The league has also developed numerous significant partnerships in just six short years, including meaningful relationships with Canada Basketball, U SPORTS and iconic brands like Spalding and New Era.

