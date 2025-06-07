IBL Report: June 7, 2025

June 7, 2025 - International Basketball League (IBL) News Release







Majors hand Welland first loss

WELLAND - And then there were none.

Welland, the IBL's last undefeated team, suffered its first loss Saturday night. The first-place club fell to 7-1 after a 9-7 home defeat to London.

Tucker Zdunich and Eduardo De Oleo each had two hits, including a home run, for the Majors (7-4). They combined to drive in four.

Toby Simmons, Brad Verhoeven and Francisco Fajardo all had two hits and an RBI, while Byron Reichstein and Josh Niles both drove in a run.

Travis Keys (2-0) allowed three unearned runs over six innings for the win. He scattered six hits, walked one and struck out two. Skylar Janisse struck out the side in the ninth to secure his third save.

Jake Sanford went 4-for-5 with an RBI and two runs for Welland. Robert Mullen hit a two-run home run, Brendan Luther drove in three on two hits, and Jonah Weisner singled twice and doubled.

Ben Abram (2-1) was touched for seven runs (six earned) on 10 hits over 4.1 innings. He struck out two and didn't issue a walk.

Fujie goes deep again in Panthers' win

GUELPH - Yosuke Fujie hit his league-leading fifth home run, and the Kitchener Panthers rolled to a 9-4 win Saturday in Guelph.

Kitchener's leadoff hitter opened the game with a solo blast and then added an RBI single in the eighth as the Panthers moved to 4-5. Yosvani Penalver went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI, while Yunior Ibarra and Yordan Manduley both drove in a run.

Evan Elliott (1-0) went six innings on the mound to earn the win. He gave up four runs (one earned) on six hits with a walk and five punchouts.

J.D. Williams and Matthew Ward accounted for half of the Royals' eight hits. Ashton Patterson singled and scored twice for Guelph (4-5).

Jacob Kush suffered the loss after yielding six runs (five earned) on seven hits over six innings. He walked three and fanned five.

Eight-run inning propels Barnstormers

CHATHAM - An eight-run sixth inning blew open a close game and sent Chatham-Kent to a 14-5 home win on Saturday over Toronto.

Trent Sillett dealt the biggest blow in the frame with a bases-clearing double. Spencer Marcus capped the inning with a two-run blast, his third hit of the game. Evan Morrison went 5-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and a steal. The Barnstormers' leadoff hitter is now batting .441 to lead the IBL.

Sadler Goodwin had three hits and an RBI, Mitsuki Fukada drove in a run, and Torrin Vaselenak doubled and scored twice.

Chatham-Kent pitcher Christian Hauck (1-0) went five innings for the win. He gave up five runs (three earned) on seven hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Eric Pettipiece only allowed four baserunners to earn the three-inning save. He struck out three as the Barnstormers improved to 5-5.

For Toronto (5-4), Marcus Knecht homered twice and drove in three. Dan Marra and Jhon Javier each had three hits.

Josh Berenbaum took the loss on the mound after allowing six runs (five earned) on 10 hits over five innings. He walked four and struck out eight.

FUTURE GAMES:

Sunday, June 8

London at Brantford, 2 p.m.

Guelph at Kitchener, 2 p.m.

Welland at Toronto, 2 p.m.

Chatham-Kent at Hamilton, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 10

Welland at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Brantford, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 11

Hamilton at Welland, 7:15 p.m.

Barrie at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 12

Welland at Kitchener, 7:30 pm.

Brantford at Barrie, 7:35 p.m.







