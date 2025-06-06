IBL Report: June 6, 2025

June 6, 2025 - International Basketball League (IBL) News Release







Leafs win slugfest

TORONTO - They went back and forth, but the Toronto Maple Leafs were the last team standing in a 14-12 win over Guelph on Friday night at Dominico Field.

Spencer Macinns hit two of Toronto's six home runs, both with the bases empty. Marcus Knecht went 2-for-4 with a grand slam in the first inning, Randy Moreno also drilled a grand slam as part of a three-hit night, Dan Marra connected on a solo blast, and Jhon Javier hit a two-run shot.

Luis Florentino (1-0) picked up the win after giving up three runs on two hits in four innings of relief. He walked three and struck out six. Leafs' starting pitcher Wilgenis Alvarado lasted one inning and was charged with six runs (five earned) on four hits with two walks.

Toronto improved to 5-3.

J.D. Williams hit a grand slam for the Royals (4-4). Matthew Ward hit a three-run shot and finished with four RBI, Ashton Patterson drove in two, David Alvarez had an RBI, and Garrett Takamatsu had two hits and scored twice.

Connor King (0-2) gave up four runs on three hits in an inning to take the loss. He walked two and struck out one. Royals' starting pitcher Beandon Deans was pulled after recording just two outs. He gave up four runs on one hit with three walks and two strikeouts.

Cards edge Panthers

HAMILTON - Tyler Duncan homered and drove in four, and Owen Boon struck out nine over six innings to lead Hamilton to a 6-4 home win over Kitchener on Friday night.

Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the first, Duncan's three-run blast put the Cardinals (4-2) ahead for good. He added three singles and a stolen base.

July Vittini had two hits and an RBI, and Brandon Nicoll and Niko Kekatos each drove in a run. Josh Williams singled and doubled.

On the mound, Boon (2-0) gave up a run on seven hits and a walk over six innings. Fernando Rodney tossed a scoreless ninth for his second save.

Yosuke Fuki went 3-for-5 with a solo home run to lead off the game for the Panthers (3-5). Yunior Ibarra drove in two, Yordan Manduley had two hits and an RBI, and Yosvani Penalver went 3-for-4.

Andy Vargas suffered the loss after giving up six runs (five earned) on 12 hits in seven innings. He walked two and fanned five.

Barnstormers come back in Brantford

BRANTFORD - Evan Morrison scored on a wild pitch in the seventh inning to break a tied game and give Chatham-Kent a 4-3 win Friday night in Brantford.

Morrison also hit a two-run double in the fifth inning to tie the game. He scored a batter later on Spencer Marcus' triple.

Mizuki Akatsuka (1-1) struck out nine over seven innings for the win. He allowed three runs (two earned) and scattered eight hits. Garret Day tossed a perfect ninth for his second save.

For Brantford (1-8), Christian Ortega doubled home a run and hit a solo blast. Lucas Bateman had two hits, and Ethan Paulos scored twice.

Pedro De Los Santos (1-2) took the loss after giving up a run on one hit in two innings of relief. He walked five and fanned three.

Baycats beat Majors in extras

LONDON - Francisco Hernandez drilled a two-run home run in the top of the 11th inning to give the Barrie Baycats a 3-1 win Friday night in London.

Hernandez and Malik Williams each had two hits as Barrie improved to 3-6. The Baycats opened the scoring in the 10th when Willy Garcia singled to centre, and Nolan Machibroda scored on an error.

Carlos Sano tossed three innings of relief for the win. He allowed an unearned run and struck out one. He took over for Frank Garces, who was dominant in eight scoreless innings. Garces allowed two hits and struck out 10 without issuing a walk.

Ken Sugi's sacrifice fly in the 10th inning accounted for London's only run.

Skylar Janisse took the loss on the mound after giving up three runs (one earned) on three hits in two innings. He struck out two. Majors' starter Victor Payano whiffed eight over six scoreless innings. He yielded two hits and walked one.

London dropped to 6-4.

FUTURE GAMES:

Saturday, June 7

Kitchener at Guelph, 1 p.m.

London at Welland, 6:05 p.m.

Toronto at Chatham-Kent, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, June 8

London at Brantford, 2 p.m.

Guelph at Kitchener, 2 p.m.

Welland at Toronto, 2 p.m.

Chatham-Kent at Hamilton, 6:30 p.m.







International Basketball League Stories from June 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.