How to Watch: June 22 - 23

June 20, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







Find information on how to watch every MLR match this weekend. For more match information and to buy tickets, head to the MLR Schedule. NOLA Gold vs Mew England Free Jacks | Saturday, june 22 at 6:00 PM ET

US TV: FS2

Outside the US: The Rugby Network

Following a 24-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

Anthem RC vs Chicago Hounds | SATURDAY, june 22 at 7:00 PM ET

Everywhere Live and Free: The Rugby Network

And Marquee Sports

Miami Sharks vs old glory dc | saturday, June 22 at 7:30 PM ET

Everywhere Live and Free: The Rugby Network

And Bally Sports Florida and Monumental Sports and Live Stream on MLR Youtube Channel

Utah warriors vs Dallas Jackals | Saturday, June 22 at 10:00 PM ET

Everywhere Live and Free: The Rugby Network

And KMYU

Seattle Seawolves vs RFCLA | saturday, June 22 at 10:00 PM ET

Everywhere Live and Free: The Rugby Network

And Fox 13+ and Bally SoCal San Diego Legion vs Houston Sabercats | Sunday, June 23 at 6:00 PM ET

Everywhere Live and Free: The Rugby Network

And Space City

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from June 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.