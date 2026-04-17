How to Watch: April 18 - 19: Sunday Night Rugby

Published on April 16, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







Find information on how to watch every MLR match this weekend. For more match information and to buy tickets, head to the MLR Schedule.

Anthem RC vs Old Glory DC | Saturday, April 18 at 4:00 PM ET | Live Stats

US TV: ESPN+

And WCCB Charlotte and Monumental Sports Network

Canada: Premier Sports | GameTV

UK & Ireland: Premier Sports

New Zealand: Sky Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN

Latin America: ESPN

Asia*: Premier Sports

*HK, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Bali

Chicago Hounds vs New England Free Jacks | 4:00 PM ET | Live Stats

US TV: ESPN+

And Fox Chicago Plus and NBC Sports Boston

And Kong 6 and K5+ App

Canada: Premier Sports | GameTV

UK & Ireland: Premier Sports

New Zealand: Sky Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN

Latin America: ESPN

Asia*: Premier Sports

*HK, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Bali

Sunday Night Rugby | Sunday, April 12 | Live Stats

Pregame Show | 7:30 PM ET - ESPN+

US TV: ESPN+

California Legion vs Seattle Seawolves | Sunday, April 19 at 8:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And Kong 6 and K5+ App

Canada: Premier Sports (Full SNR Package)

UK & Ireland: Premier Sports (Full SNR Package)

New Zealand: Sky Sports (Full SNR Package)

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN

Latin America: ESPN

Asia*: Premier Sports

*HK, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Bali

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Listen to live Match Commentary or Referee Radio of every MLR Game

Major League Rugby is bringing fans closer to the action through two live audio streams on Mixlr, available for all games across the 2026 season.

Match Commentary Channel: Whether you're driving to the ground, watching without sound, or just want a different way into the game, it's a clean, no-fuss way to follow the action live.

MLR Ref Radio Channel: gives you direct access to the referee's communications during the match. No filter, no delay.







Major League Rugby Stories from April 16, 2026

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