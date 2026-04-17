How to Watch: April 18 - 19: Sunday Night Rugby
Published on April 16, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release
Find information on how to watch every MLR match this weekend. For more match information and to buy tickets, head to the MLR Schedule.
Anthem RC vs Old Glory DC | Saturday, April 18 at 4:00 PM ET | Live Stats
US TV: ESPN+
And WCCB Charlotte and Monumental Sports Network
Canada: Premier Sports | GameTV
UK & Ireland: Premier Sports
New Zealand: Sky Sports
Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN
Latin America: ESPN
Asia*: Premier Sports
*HK, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Bali
Chicago Hounds vs New England Free Jacks | 4:00 PM ET | Live Stats
US TV: ESPN+
And Fox Chicago Plus and NBC Sports Boston
And Kong 6 and K5+ App
Canada: Premier Sports | GameTV
UK & Ireland: Premier Sports
New Zealand: Sky Sports
Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN
Latin America: ESPN
Asia*: Premier Sports
*HK, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Bali
Sunday Night Rugby | Sunday, April 12 | Live Stats
Pregame Show | 7:30 PM ET - ESPN+
US TV: ESPN+
California Legion vs Seattle Seawolves | Sunday, April 19 at 8:00 PM ET
US TV: ESPN+
And Kong 6 and K5+ App
Canada: Premier Sports (Full SNR Package)
UK & Ireland: Premier Sports (Full SNR Package)
New Zealand: Sky Sports (Full SNR Package)
Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN
Latin America: ESPN
Asia*: Premier Sports
*HK, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Bali
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Listen to live Match Commentary or Referee Radio of every MLR Game
Major League Rugby is bringing fans closer to the action through two live audio streams on Mixlr, available for all games across the 2026 season.
Match Commentary Channel: Whether you're driving to the ground, watching without sound, or just want a different way into the game, it's a clean, no-fuss way to follow the action live.
MLR Ref Radio Channel: gives you direct access to the referee's communications during the match. No filter, no delay.
Major League Rugby Stories from April 16, 2026
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