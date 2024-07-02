How to Play the Oldest Game in North America

July 2, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) YouTube Video







"This was an original Ojibwe and Dakota style ballgame. This is how we build medicine within our communities."

Head down to the field for a closer look at how we celebrated Indigenous Heritage Weekend in Minneapolis.

• Discuss this story on the Premier Lacrosse League message board...





Premier Lacrosse League Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.