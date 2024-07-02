How to Play the Oldest Game in North America
July 2, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) YouTube Video
"This was an original Ojibwe and Dakota style ballgame. This is how we build medicine within our communities."
Head down to the field for a closer look at how we celebrated Indigenous Heritage Weekend in Minneapolis.
